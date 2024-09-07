Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Trading Up 6.7%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.63. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82.

Globe Telecom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2861 per share. This is an increase from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Globe Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

