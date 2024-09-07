Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,737 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 470,066 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 715,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 398,590 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 297,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 244,913 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

