Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global Payments worth $25,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

