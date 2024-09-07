Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Down 0.1%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 455.50 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 463.50 ($6.09). Approximately 808,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 448,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464 ($6.10).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.17) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 468.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,565.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

