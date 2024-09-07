Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Down 0.1%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 455.50 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 463.50 ($6.09). Approximately 808,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 448,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464 ($6.10).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.17) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.
