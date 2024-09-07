Gentry Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $39.64 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.