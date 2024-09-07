Gentry Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,437,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,058.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,380,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

