Gentry Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 13,011 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.32. The company has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

