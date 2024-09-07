Gentry Private Wealth LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

