Gentry Private Wealth LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $138.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $255.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

