Gentry Private Wealth LLC Invests $449,000 in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTQI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000.

NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $392 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

