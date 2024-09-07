Gentry Private Wealth LLC Invests $239,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

