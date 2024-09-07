Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

