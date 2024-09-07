Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.62. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 132,714 shares.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$163.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.69.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1399549 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. 7.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

