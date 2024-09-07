Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.50

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.41). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 27,057 shares.

Gama Aviation Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59. The stock has a market cap of £68.84 million, a P/E ratio of -977.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.63.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

Featured Stories

