Gala (GALA) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Gala has a total market cap of $624.24 million and approximately $59.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,262,353,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,238,192,869 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

