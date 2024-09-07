Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 13,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 21,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Fuji Electric Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

About Fuji Electric



Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

Featured Stories

