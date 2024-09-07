Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Down to $38.68

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.68, but opened at $35.00. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 9,039,778 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

