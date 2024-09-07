Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.58

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $14.22. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 68,180 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.12%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

