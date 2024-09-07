Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 143,550 shares trading hands.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
