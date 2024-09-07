Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 491 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.50). 251,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 143,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.57).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 469.93. The stock has a market cap of £565.87 million, a PE ratio of 2,222.73 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,090.91%.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

