Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 56,882 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,856,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

