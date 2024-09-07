Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,993 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of JHMM opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $59.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

