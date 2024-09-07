Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

