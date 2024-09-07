Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

