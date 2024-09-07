Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Unity Software stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $90,871. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

