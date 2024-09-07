Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Buys 408 Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 211.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.