Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

