First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $6.47. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 50,539 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
