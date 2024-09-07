First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $6.47. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 50,539 shares traded.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 71,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

