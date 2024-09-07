First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.11

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.11 and traded as high as $22.63. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 18,693 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFNW. Piper Sandler downgraded First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.24 million, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $188,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $403,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

