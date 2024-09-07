FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.93. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
FIH Mobile Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.
About FIH Mobile
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.
