Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND remained flat at $46.83 during midday trading on Friday. 4,963,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.