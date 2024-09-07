Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stake Lifted by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

