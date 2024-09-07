Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IWF opened at $346.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

