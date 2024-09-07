Farley Capital L.P. Buys 22,517 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Farley Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education comprises 6.4% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 0.28% of Adtalem Global Education worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 62,266.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $2,143,517.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,137.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,696. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:ATGE traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.79. 480,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,349. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

