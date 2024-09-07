F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.28

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $22.67. F & M Bank shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 6,530 shares changing hands.
F & M Bank Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter.
F & M Bank Dividend Announcement
F & M Bank Company Profile
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than F & M Bank
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.