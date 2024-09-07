F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.28

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $22.67. F & M Bank shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 6,530 shares changing hands.

F & M Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter.

F & M Bank Dividend Announcement

F & M Bank Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. F & M Bank’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

