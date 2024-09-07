EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after buying an additional 488,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,530,000 after acquiring an additional 362,168 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $19,401,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 298,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 677,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.