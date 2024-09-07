Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli Sells 3,200 Shares

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Riganelli sold 700 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.24, for a total value of C$5,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Riganelli sold 1,500 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Riganelli sold 100 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total transaction of C$812.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Riganelli sold 300 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total transaction of C$2,349.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Riganelli sold 875 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total value of C$6,755.00.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

TSE XTC traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$309.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. Exco Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.28.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price objective on Exco Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

