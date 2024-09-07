EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.
EVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EVgo by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:EVGO opened at $3.94 on Friday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
