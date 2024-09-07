Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Euroseas has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Euroseas to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $42.80 on Friday. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.36% and a return on equity of 38.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Euroseas

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.