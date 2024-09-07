Eurocell (LON:ECEL) PT Raised to GBX 200

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eurocell Stock Performance

ECEL stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.33. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 158 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £162.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,733.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Eurocell

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri purchased 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,776.07). Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.