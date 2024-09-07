ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 18,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.
