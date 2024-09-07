EthereumFair (ETF) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One EthereumFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $20,633.47 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.01210572 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $21,329.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

