Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Shares Up 10%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11. 1,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

