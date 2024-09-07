Ergo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $383,236.55 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $54.17 million and approximately $383,236.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,668.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00558440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00115363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.00313300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00032200 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00037785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00082607 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,316,876 coins and its circulating supply is 77,317,308 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

