Ergo (ERG) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $53.49 million and approximately $361,659.99 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00554163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00115079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00310497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00032638 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00036995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00081734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,321,652 coins and its circulating supply is 77,321,748 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

