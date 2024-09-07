Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.44. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 89,000 shares changing hands.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company has a market cap of C$149.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

