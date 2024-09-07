Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.80

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.36). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.36), with a volume of 102,999 shares trading hands.
Equiniti Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.80.
About Equiniti Group
Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.
