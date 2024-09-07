ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on E. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

NYSE:E opened at $30.95 on Thursday. ENI has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $34.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth about $3,141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ENI by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

