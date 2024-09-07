Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.87 ($0.33). 36,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 397,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.10 ($0.32).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.53.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Further Reading

