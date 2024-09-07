ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.1000

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.00 million and $106,263.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008602 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013434 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,047.18 or 0.99995148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09926059 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45,835.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.